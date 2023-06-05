Naseeruddin Shah says he uses Filmfare trophies as washroom door handles

Bollywood veteran Naseeruddin Shah confessed in a new interview that he used the Filmfare Award trophies as door handles for washrooms.

Speaking about the credibility of these awards, Shah said, “Any actor who has put their life and effort into portraying a role is a good actor. If you just pick one person from the lot and say that ‘This is the best actor of the year’, how’s it fair?”

When asked to confirm if he really used these awards as door handles, the veteran replied, “I am not proud of those awards. I did not even go collect the last two awards I received.”

“So, when I built a farmhouse I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each as the handles are made of the Filmfare awards,” Shah added.

He continued to explain, “I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind.”

“After that, when I received Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, it reminded me of my deceased father who used to always be worried about my job and said things like ‘If you do this useless work, you will become a fool’. So, when I went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to collect the awards, I looked up and asked my dad if he was seeing all this… He was… and I am sure he was happy… I was happy to receive those awards. But I can’t stand these competitive awards.”

It is pertinent to mention that Naseeruddin Shah won three Filmfare Awards in the early 1980s, for his performances in ‘Aakrosh’, ‘Chakra’ and ‘Masoom’.