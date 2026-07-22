Naseeruddin Shah rages at cruel police raids during Cockroach Janta Party protest

Legendary Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has sharply taken a jab at the cruel Modi government’s police raids during the “Chalo Sansad” march by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

The 76-year-old actor strongly denounced the police tactics against the demonstrators in an Instagram video, drawing a comparison between the goons and American ICE agents.

Showing intense rage at the current state of affairs, Naseeruddin Shah remarked:

“I would like to say two things to you all. The first thing is that if an ignorant person leads this country, then his heart will want the whole country to become as ignorant, incomprehensible, and merciless as he is.”

Equating the goons with American ICE officers, the seasoned celebrity commented:

“I give them thousands and thousands of blessings with every breath, and I salute them on every Teacher’s Day. Right now, my heart is full, and my blood boils with anger seeing how these children are being treated with cruelty by those goons, who remind me of American ICE agents, with masks on their faces and sticks in their hands.”

The Sarfarosh star later assured the youngsters that he supports the demonstrating youth and urged them to keep fighting:

“Sometimes, think about your children, and also think that one day, you will face the same fate. I want to tell all these children not to lose hope. Many people sympathize with you. Many people are with you. Keep fighting.”

Naseeruddin Shah further emphasized continuing the demonstrations to safeguard the country’s future. Wrapping up the video, he issued a final statement to the authorities:

“And I just want to say this to the government of this country: we will remember everything.”

Just a day after clashes erupted between students and police at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, the video of the showbiz icon surfaced across online platforms, where it continues to be praised by the social media community. Notably, the police lathi-charged and fired tear gas at the demonstrators fighting for their basic, legitimate rights. A number of well-known figures have since taken to social media to support the protesting students and outspokenly condemn the ongoing police brutality.