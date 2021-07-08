Naseeruddin Shah returns home after battling pneumonia

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on Wednesday was discharged from Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after a weeks-long battle with pneumonia, his son Vivaan Shah confirmed.

31-year-old Vivaan, who is also an actor, took to Instagram stories to share the update about his father’s health, posting two pictures of Shah at home with wife Ratna Pathak Shah. “Back home,” he captioned one, while the other read “He just got discharged today morning.”

NASEERUDDIN SHAH ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL WITH PNEUMONIA

Shah was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after a patch of pneumonia was detected in his lungs, Pinkvilla reported on June 30.

The news was corroborated by Shah’s manager who had told ETimes, “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately.”