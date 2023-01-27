Nasir Hussain Shah bashes Imran Khan over assemblies dissolution

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Nasir Hussain Shah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be remembered as a successful cricketer but also as a failed politician, ARY News reported.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, the PPP leader expressed said that PTI chairman Imran Khan was still in shock at the way he was ousted.

Nasir Hussain Shah further criticized the PTI chief, saying that 90 percent of PTI leaders were against the decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, but ‘Khan’s stubbornness led to dissolution of assemblies.

The minister added that the citizens of Karachi and Hyderabad rejected PTI in the local government (LG) election and now it will soon become part of history.

In response to a question, Nasir Hussain Shah vowed to resolve the problems of the Karachi citizens.

READ: NASIR HUSSAIN SHAH TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST FAWAD CHAUDHRY

For his part, Governor Singh expressed his views over the delimitation in Karachi and hyderabad LG polls and said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) was in contact with PPP over the reservations of delimitations.

He added that the provincial government accepted MQM’s demand regarding delimitations of the constituencies, on which a written letter was sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the party’s behalf.

Comments