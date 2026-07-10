Nasir Hussain Shah dismisses health concerns

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah has issued a clarification regarding reports about his health, assuring the public that he is recovering well.

Nasir Shah said he is in good health and is currently undergoing the recovery process following a minor medical procedure. He explained that he travelled to Abu Dhabi four to five days ago for the routine procedure, which was successfully performed.

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He added that he was discharged from the hospital two days ago.

The minister said that, by the grace of Allah, his condition is improving and he expects to return to Pakistan soon.

He noted that reports circulating on social media had caused concern among his supporters and expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who reached out through phone calls, messages, and prayers.

Nasir Shah added that prayers are always a source of strength and said he is deeply grateful for the love, support, and prayers of the people.

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Earlier, Chairman Sukkur District Council Syed Kumail Haider Shah dismissed rumors circulating regarding the health of Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as baseless.

Talikng to media, Syed Kumail Haider Shah said that his father Syed Nasir Hussain Shah is in perfect health. “The reports claiming that he is in the ICU are completely false,” he stated.

He further clarified that Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had traveled to Abu Dhabi for a routine medical check up and a pre-scheduled procedure. Alhamdulillah, the procedure was successful and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah is in good health, he added.