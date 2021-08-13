Contemptuous speech against CJP: Sindh minister appears before FIA

KARACHI: Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Centre and recorded his statement in a case related to contemptuous speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the prime accused had also sent a video to the Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah alongside others ministers in which he used contemptuous language against CJP.

The FIA officials said that Shah has refused to identify the prime accused, Masoodur Rehman Abbasi, nor the contact number of the accused was saved to his mobile phone. He also said in the statement that the video sent by the accused was not opened by him.

The FIA Cyber Crime Cell officials also said that the provincial minister Saeed Ghani had not appeared before the investigators except Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders Nasir Hussain Shah and Syeda Shehla Raza to become part of the probe.

It has been decided to re-issue summons to four Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Members of National Assembly (MNAs) in connection with the ongoing probe into contemptuous speech against the chief justice.

It is important to mention that the agency’s cyber crime centre issued notices to three PPP provincial ministers including Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Syeda Shehla Raza and five MNAs including Abdul Qadir Patel, Qadir Khan Mandokhel, Nafisa Shah, Naz Baloch and Shahida Rehmani and other party leaders for their appearance in connection with the probe into contemptuous speech against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

The FIA CRC will now question the PPP lawmakers and leaders in the case.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had also initiated a contempt petition against Masoodur Rehman Abbasi for using contemptuous language against the chief justice.