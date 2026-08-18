Did Nasir Khan Jan crash Ronaldo wedding with Kylie Jenner?

Pakistani social media content creator Nasir Khan Jan posted a picture with renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. The image featured him and Kylie Jenner standing alongside Christanio Ronaldo and Georgina.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nasir Khan Jan posted an AI-generated image of him standing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina, and Kylie Jenner. The image also featured the bride and groom wearing their wedding attire, while Kylie wore a dupatta in desi style.

Khan also added a hilarious caption to his post and noted, “Last night at 8:04 pm, while I was busy shooting at Marvel Studios, I got a call from Ronaldo. He said, “Nasir bhai, tomorrow is my nikkah. You’ve always been my inspiration. Whatever I am today, you guided me to achieve it. Please come attend the event. And your bhabhi specifically wants you there”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NASIR UDDIN (@nasirkhanjanofficial_)

He continued, “I immediately canceled my Marvel shoot, grabbed my side chick Kylie Khattak, and flew straight to the nikkah. Couldn’t miss my boy’s big day”.

He ended his statement, “Anyway, Ronaldo looked emotional when he saw me. I told him, “Beta, today is your day. Go make your mentor proud. Congratulations to Ronaldo and bhabhi. May Allah bless their marriage”.