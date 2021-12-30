Nasla Tower was subleased without completion certificate, investigation reveals

KARACHI: More revelations have been made in the ongoing investigation of Nasla Tower case, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing well-placed sources.

The investigation of the police and anti-corruption have unearthed the counterfeiting of the registration wing of the Board of Revenue Sindh as it sub-leased the building without a completion certificate.

The sub-lease was issued by the registration wing of the Board of Revenue Sindh after reportedly taking Rs20 million. Following the revelations, the anti-corruption team has sought record from the registration office.

It is to be noted that, on the orders of the Supreme Court an investigation team to probe the Nasla Tower case was formed earlier this month.

on Tuesday, on the Supreme Court orders, the Ferozabad Police had registered a case against those involved in the construction of the Nasla Tower. However, no arrest was made in the case.

The FIR was lodged on behalf of the state and the complainant was the Ferozabad SHO.

The Nasla Tower plot is situated on the main Sharea Faisal (SMCHS). The court had ordered the Karachi commissioner to inquire into the documents and departments involved in the construction of the tower.

