From Ex to Next: Nat Wolff's Journey from Past Romances to Billie Eilish

Nat Wolff, the boyfriend of Billie Eilish, has quite the romantic history. Before dating the global superstar, Wolff was linked to several celebrities, including Miranda Cosgrove, Margaret Qualley, Suki Waterhouse, and Bella Thorne.

A Look Back at Nat Wolff’s Relationships

Miranda Cosgrove: Wolff’s first rumored romance was with iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove, sparked by their 2009 music video collaboration. Though they never confirmed, Miranda hinted at a tough breakup in 2011, saying, “He’s the one guy I really, really liked”.

Margaret Qualley: Wolff’s relationship with Margaret Qualley was short-lived but sweet. They met at a party, made their red carpet debut at The Fault In Our Stars premiere, and even starred in Death Note together.

Suki Waterhouse: Wolff’s 2015 romance with Suki Waterhouse was intense but brief. They met at a dinner party, were spotted cozy at concerts, and had a deep connection.

Bella Thorne: Wolff’s rumored flirtation with Bella Thorne fizzled out quickly, with no confirmation from either party.

The Ex’s Wedding

In a hilarious revelation, Wolff admitted to feeling “weird” attending an ex’s wedding with his brother Alex. Initially awkward, he ended up having a blast, drinking and dancing till the end. “I was the most ‘unhygienic’ one there,” he joked.

Now, Wolff is making headlines with Billie Eilish, making their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of her concert film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).