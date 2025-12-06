Natalia Dyer's Stunt Double Finds Love Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has already generated a lot of excitement. The popular show is poised for its last showdown. Aside from the fascinating plot and performances, the fans of the show are talking about an off-screen love story, but whether you’re a fan of Stranger Things Season 5 or unfamiliar with the series, we’ve got you covered.

In addition to Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who starred as “Nancy Wheeler” and “Jonathan Byers” in the television series Stranger Things, another pair fell in love while working backstage. We are discussing Jessica Morgan Hill and Trevor Jenkins, the stunt doubles for “Nancy” and Jonathan. ” Therefore, let’s go right into their lovely love tale.

Jessica Morgan Hill’s Instagram story said that she and Trevor Jenkins met on the set of Stranger Things Season 3. The pair dealt as the stunt doubles for Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers, as the love tale started backstage, which led to their marriage in December 2021.

However, Jessica posted some secret photos with her then-boyfriend, Trevor, back on June 1, 2022. Captioning the post, she wrote, “I started working on Season 3 of Stranger Things as Jessica Hill, and now I am Jessica Jenkins! I met my husband on this set, and some of my favorite people! Some good things happen in Hawkins!”

Jessica Morgan Hill wished a birthday to her husband, Trevor, in September 2022, calling Trevor her favorite person. She demonstrates the way she took joy through hiking and disc golf with her husband, adding that he is the only individual who brings a smile to her face each day.

In fact, concluding the birthday note, she demonstrated her thankfulness for being the wife to Trevor, writing, “Happy Birthday to my favorite person! My hiking partner, personal disc golf coach, and crafting companion. You put a smile on my face every day. I am so blessed to be your wife.”