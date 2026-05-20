ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker displayed her football skills during a FIFA World Cup 2026 promotional event held in Islamabad, surprising attendees with an impressive penalty kick during a special challenge.

The event was organised jointly by the US Embassy and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to highlight preparations and excitement surrounding the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The ceremony also featured a penalty kick challenge, where Baker’s accurate strike drew applause from participants and guests.

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Addressing the gathering, Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker said President Donald Trump had described the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to showcase the United States, particularly as the country prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence on July 4.

Natalie Baker stated that the tournament would mark the beginning of an “American Decade of Sport”, with the United States scheduled to host at least ten major international sporting events by 2034, including the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

She said such events would contribute towards stronger economies and deeper cultural ties between nations.