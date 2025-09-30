Natalie Dormer refuses to promote Sarah Ferguson series ‘The Lady’

British actor Natalie Dormer says she won’t promote her new ITVX series ‘The Lady’, over the portrayal of Sarah Ferguson, after the latter’s connection with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been unveiled.

As reported by foreign media, actor Natalie Dormer, who essays the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, in her upcoming ITV and Britbox mini drama series ‘The Lady’, about murder convict and former royal dresser Jane Andrews, announced that she has donated her salary from the show to charities focusing on child abuse and will no longer promote the project, as a leaked email from 2001, revealed the connection between the ex-wife of Prince Andrew and child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

“When I agreed to take the role in The Lady, I knew portraying the script’s Sarah Ferguson would require nuance. People are layered, their journeys are full of highs and lows, and as an actor, my job is to lean into those elements and bring them to life with honesty and empathy,” Dormer said in a statement to a foreign publication.

“Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson’s behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable. For that reason, I will not be taking part in the promotion of the project,” she announced further. “In keeping with my commitment to the well-being of children, I have donated my entire salary from this project to the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC) and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse.”

Notably, her decision followed the recent publishing of a ‘humble’ apology email from Ferguson, sent to Epstein in 2011, where she allegedly wrote, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read, and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”