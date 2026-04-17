Natalie Portman is preparing to welcome a new chapter in her personal life, as the Oscar-winning star is expecting her third child, and her first with partner Tanguy Destable.

The news, which she shared during a recent feature with Harper’s Bazaar, comes at a moment when Natalie Portman appears to be balancing a quieter, more grounded phase of life with her still high-profile career.

Those close to the development describe it as something she’s embracing with a sense of gratitude rather than spectacle, a shift that fits with how she has handled much of her personal life in recent years.

Her relationship with Tanguy Destable first came into public view in early 2025, not long after her divorce from filmmaker Benjamin Millepied was finalized. Since then, the two have largely stayed out of the spotlight, keeping things low-key while gradually becoming more visible together.

The baby will join her two children, Aleph and Amalia, who she has raised mostly away from public attention despite her global fame. That approach hasn’t changed much.

Natalie Portman has been consistent about drawing a line between her work and family life, even as her children grow more aware of what she does. In fact, they’ve already played a role in shaping some of her career choices, including encouraging her return to blockbuster territory with Thor: Love and Thunder.

There’s also a sense that this stage of her life is less about industry validation and more about the people closest to her. She has spoken in the past about wanting to impress her kids more than critics, which, in a way, says a lot about where her priorities are right now.

Even so, Natalie Portman hasn’t completely stepped away from sharing glimpses of that world. Earlier this year, she mentioned her son’s early creative efforts, including launching a small clothing line, something she seemed quietly proud of without turning it into a headline moment.

Professionally, Portman remains selective, but active. Personally, though, this latest development signals something bigger, a continuation of a life she’s carefully shaped outside the glare of constant attention.

And while she isn’t one to overshare, the news itself speaks clearly enough: Natalie Portman’s stepping into motherhood once again, this time with a new partner and, it seems, a renewed sense of perspective.