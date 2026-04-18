Natalie Portman has confirmed she is expecting her third child, marking her first baby with partner Tanguy Destable.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the news in a recent interview, expressing both excitement and deep gratitude as she prepares to expand her family. Portman described the pregnancy as a “privilege and a miracle,” reflecting on how meaningful the experience feels at this stage in her life.

She also spoke candidly about her awareness of the challenges many face with fertility, noting that her perspective has been shaped by her father’s work as a fertility specialist. Acknowledging those struggles, Portman emphasized her appreciation for the journey, calling it both “joyous” and “not an easy thing.”

Now 44, the actress said this pregnancy feels different from her previous ones, bringing a sense of calm and clarity. Natalie Portman was recently seen in Paris, where she subtly revealed her growing baby bump while dressed in oversized outerwear.

The Black Swan actress is already a mother to two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Benjamin Millepied. The former couple, who married in 2012, welcomed their son Aleph in 2011 and daughter Amalia in 2017 before finalizing their divorce in 2024.

Her relationship with Destable, a French musician also known by his stage name Tepr, first came to light in 2025. Since then, the pair have largely kept their romance private.