Natalie Portman is offering fans a glimpse of her daily life as she prepares to welcome her third child at 44.

She took to Instagram to put up a carousel of photos, opening up her world in France.

The Black Swan star posted a carousel captioned “Paris lately,” featuring selfies by the River Seine, snapshots of artwork, floral bouquets, nighttime strolls, and cozy moments with her dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman)

Portman first moved to Paris in 2014 with then husband Benjamin Millepied, who became director of the Paris Opera Ballet.

Following their divorce in 2024, she returned to the city with their children Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9, and has since embraced a new chapter with French musician Tanguy Destable.

In April, Portman revealed she and Destable are expecting their first child together. “Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

The actress admitted she feels energized during her pregnancy, enjoying swimming and gyrotonics while balancing family life.

Reflecting on motherhood, she said: “There is a gratitude that when you’re young, you don’t necessarily grasp… knowing it’s probably the last time, I cherish every moment.”

Destable, an electronic music producer from Morlaix, shares two sons with actress Louise Bourgoin.

Together, he and Portman are blending families as they prepare for their new arrival.