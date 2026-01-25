Why Natalie Portman’s Sundance appearance quickly turned political

Hollywood sweetheart Natalie Portman arrived at the Sundance Film Festival to celebrate The Gallerist. Instead, she used the moment to speak out forcefully against ICE, condemning what she described as a painful and urgent reality unfolding across the United States.

Natalie Portman stepped into the Sundance press circuit for The Gallerist wearing two pins that immediately drew attention: “ICE Out” and “Be Good.” The timing was impossible to ignore.

Just hours earlier, a man had been fatally shot by federal agents in Minneapolis. One of the pins referenced Renée Good, who was killed by ICE earlier this month. Natalie Portman did not treat the moment lightly.

While promoting The Gallerist at the Variety Studio presented by Audible, Natalie Portman addressed ICE brutality directly, making it clear she felt silence was not an option. She spoke about the emotional contradiction of celebrating film in a joyful space like Sundance while the country grapples with violence and fear.

Natalie Portman emphasized that communities across the U.S. are showing up for one another, protecting each other, and resisting what she sees as unjust systems. That mix of pride and grief, she suggested, defined the moment.

The film itself premiered later that day. Directed by Cathy Yan and co-starring Jenna Ortega, The Gallerist tells a dark, satirical story about an art dealer who plots to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami. Natalie Portman praised both Yan’s leadership and Ortega’s sharp focus, describing a set driven by precision but open to spontaneity.

Natalie Portman also used the platform to address another issue that’s been bothering her: awards season. With Oscar nominations announced just days earlier, she openly criticized the Academy for sidelining several acclaimed films directed by women.

While Hamnet earned major recognition, Portman pointed out that films like Sorry Baby, The Testament of Ann Lee, Left-Handed Girl, and Hedda were largely ignored.

For Natalie Portman, the pattern is familiar. She framed it as another example of systemic barriers, talented work being seen, even loved, but not fully acknowledged. And at Sundance, The Gallerist star made sure people were listening.