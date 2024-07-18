Natasa Stankovic confirms divorce with Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic on Thursday confirmed her divorce with India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya after months of speculations surrounding their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, both Pandya and Stankovic shared a joint statement announcing that the couple decided to part ways mutually.

“After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us,” the two said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 and they welcomed their son Agastya in the same year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The announcement comes hours after the Serbian dancer left Mumbai with their son Agastya.

Meanwhile, the two said that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @natasastankovic__

“We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” the couple said.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the statement read.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling with the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL 2024 matches to support her husband and the removal of his surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Following India’s triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the star all-rounder shared a series of photos with his son Agastya Pandya on Instagram.

However, social media users began questioning the absence of Pandya’s wife Natasa Stankovic from the celebration photos.