Natasha Stankovic shares Insta post as Hardik Pandya confirms relationship

Hardik Pandya’s former wife, Natasa Stankovic, appeared to make a quiet reaction shortly after the Indian cricketer confirmed his bonding, sharing romantic pictures with model Mahieka Sharma.

Natasa Stankovic has posted various casual images with the song Ordinary Girl” in the background, indicating a transition toward a more simple and grounded lifestyle.

However, the confirmation from Hardik Pandya surfaced after months of rumours surrounding his personal life as he formally introduced Mahieka Sharma as his new life partner two years after splitting from Natasa Stankovic.

In fact, Hardik Pandya can be seen in the video shared on the internet commemorating his 32nd birthday, accompanied by Mahieka in a picturesque location.

Hardik’s post featured a beautiful coastal shot of him and Mahieka looking relaxed and joyful. Hardik, wearing an enormous jacket, shorts, and slippers, casually laid his hand on Mahieka’s shoulder. The model, dressed in a spotless white shirt, glanced away from the camera as Hardik tagged her Instagram name, revealing their relationship.

Read More: Natasa Stankovic gears up for fresh start after divorce from Hardik Pandya

Further, in a different image, the couple posed for a beautiful monochromatic portrait together. Mahieka looked stunning in a little black leather dress, while Hardik went for a comfortable yet confident style. He accompanied the photo with a blue evil-eye emoji, which is commonly regarded as a symbol of protection and good fortune.

Mahieka, seven years younger than Hardik Pandya, is a well-known figure in the Indian fashion business. She has appeared on the covers of leading fashion magazines and was crowned Model of the Year at the Indian Fashion Awards.

Fans had been creating together signs over the couple’s relationship for months, from Mahieka wearing a leopard-print robe identical to Hardik’s to putting the No. ’33,’ which is his jersey number, on her finger.