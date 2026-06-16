Nate Bargatze draws backlash after attending Trump’s White House UFC fight night

Emmy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze is facing online criticism after being spotted “rubbing shoulders with MAGA royalty” at Donald Trump’s 80th birthday UFC event on the White House South Lawn, according to The Daily Beast.

The Event: Trump’s Multimillion-Dollar UFC Birthday Bash

The UFC cage match was held Sunday, June 14, 2026, on the White House South Lawn to mark Trump’s 80th birthday and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. The “spectacular arena” was built near the site of Trump’s January 6, 2021 rally. NPR described it as a “huge moneymaking event” designed to be “splashy enough and flashy enough to keep the focus off that particular number and the other age-related issues”.

Thousands of fans attended, with fighters entering past the Lincoln Memorial for a Friday press conference. The UFC reportedly spent $60 million on the weekend festivities.

Why Nate Bargatze’s Attendance Sparked ‘MAGA’ Claims

The Daily Beast reported that Bargatze, “America’s top-selling stand-up comic,” was “busted rubbing shoulders with MAGA royalty” at the fight. The outlet’s June 15 story labeled him “Exposed as MAGA at Trump’s UFC Fight”.

Bargatze has largely kept his politics private, building a clean, observational comedy brand that’s made him one of 2024–2026’s highest-grossing comics. His appearance at the Trump-hosted event triggered debate over whether comedians attending political events implies endorsement.

The Crowd and Controversy Around the White House Fight

The event drew mixed martial arts fans who “skew male and nonwhite” and “are more likely to identify as Republicans than Democrats,” per Ipsos polling. Notable attendees included fighters like Justin Gaethje, who faced Ilia Topuria in the lightweight title bout.

The Public Integrity Project sued to stop the event, calling it a “private, commercial, corrupt use of our most sacred national monuments for private gain,” but a federal judge allowed it to proceed. Even Trump ally Joe Rogan criticized the idea, calling an outdoor White House fight “odd” and warning that summer heat could affect fighters.

Bargatze Has Not Commented Publicly

As of June 15, Bargatze has not addressed the backlash or his attendance. The comedian received an Emmy nomination for his 2023 Netflix special Hello World and hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023 and 2024.