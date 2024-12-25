Nation celebrates birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, with great fervor and patriotism.

A classy changing of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi while special prayers for Pakistan’s advancement, prosperity, and togetherness were held in mosques all around the nation to start the day.

All provincial capitals greeted the day with a 21-gun salute, and in observance of the Father of the Nation, the national flag was hoisted at significant public and private structures.

Across the country, special events and activities are being held, including exhibitions, conferences, debates, seminars, and cultural gatherings.

The events seek to promote Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of Pakistan as a progressive, inclusive, and democratic state while also shedding light on his life, hardships, and accomplishments.

President , PM pay tribute to Quadi-e-Azam

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th Birthday and stressed the need to follow his vision for a democratic and self-reliant Pakistan.

“Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said in a message on the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25.

President Zardari called upon the nation to work harder by upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law.

“To achieve Quaid’s vision, we must invest in the education of our youth, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead Pakistan into a brighter future. We also need to work for the uplift of downtrodden segments of society,” he added.

The president said that Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership during the most critical phase of their history demonstrated his extraordinary qualities, adding as a lawyer, a statesman, and the leader of the All-India Muslim League, he vehemently advocated for the rights of Muslims.

“Quaid-e-Azam presented the case for Pakistan with clarity and conviction, emphasising the need for a separate homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion, safeguard their culture, and secure their political and economic rights,” he further observed.

President Zardari said that Quaid Azam’s landmark address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947, still served as a guiding light for them.

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 148th Birthday, said that Quaid-e-Azam was a leader of rare caliber who believed deeply in unity, justice and equality.

“Today, as we celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we are reminded of his extraordinary vision, unwavering courage, and unparalleled determination. He achieved what many thought impossible and gifted us our homeland— Pakistan,” the prime minister said in his message.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that Quaid-e-Azam life continued to inspire countless people as an enlightened teacher, visionary lawyer, principled statesman, steadfast politician, and charismatic leader. “His journey is a testament to the power of conviction and the realization of dreams through hard work and dedication.”

The Quaid once remarked, “Failure is a word unknown to me.” True to his words, he pursued his vision with relentless resolve and succeeded in carving out a nation for the Muslims of the subcontinent. For him, titles and accolades were secondary to his ultimate goal — a brighter future for his people, the prime minister added.

He said the Quaid dreamt of a Pakistan where every citizen could live with dignity, freedom, and equal opportunity, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. His vision for Pakistan was one of inclusivity, unity, and prosperity.

“As we commemorate this special day, let us draw strength from Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for. It is our duty as Pakistanis to work tirelessly for the progress, prosperity, and unity of our nation, the prime minister remarked.