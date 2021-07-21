Nation celebrates Eidul Azha with religious zeal, fervour

The country is celebrating Eidul Azha, the Festival of Sacrifice, with religious zeal and fervour amidst Covid-19 measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The faithfuls thronged mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages to offer Eid prayers with the implementation of SOPs outlined by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the Muslim ummah as well as progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Following the Eid prayers, people started sacrificing animals to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

Eidul Al Azha is one of the two major festivals in Islam. It marks the conclusion of Hajj, the annual and most important pilgrimage to Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on the festive occasion of Eidul Azha said that without the spirit of sacrifice, a nation cannot aspire to achieve goal of development.

President Alvi urged the people to continue raising their guard against the fourth wave of coronavirus by strictly observing all standard operating procedures to contain its further spread.

He stressed upon prolonging these efforts to overcome the more aggressive Delta variant.

Prime Minister Khan in his message said it was the passion which helped the Pakistani nation to save itself from the global coronavirus pandemic with wisdom, national strategy and patience.

He said that the economic situation with which the country was confronted has been changing now and the economy has now been put on the right track. Through different schemes launched by his government, the people are being provided with relief, he added.

PM Khan said the day is not far when Pakistan would be standing equally in the ranks of developed countries.