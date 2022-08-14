Sunday, August 14, 2022
Nation celebrates Independence Day with traditional Baaja

Ever since the beginning of Pakistan’s Independence Day on Sunday night, people have witnessed the constant sound of fireworks, national songs, and the ever-so-loud cheers.

Out of every noise being manufactured, that of baaja (horn), which has become tradition for the Pakistanis to celebrate Independence Day.

In a video available with ARY News, a group of kids can be seen with baajas of different size on the Independence Day to express their happiness.

Meanwhile, the social media has shown bit of the annoyance.

