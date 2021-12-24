Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with traditional zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday.

The day will dawn with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi. A graceful change of guards ceremony will be held at the mausoleum in the morning.

The national flag will be hoisted at top of all public and private buildings on the occasion.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, will be held both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid-e-Azam.

