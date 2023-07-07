Pakistan observes ‘Sanctity of Quran Day’ today

Pakistan is observing Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today (Friday) across the country to lodge a protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The day was announced during a meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In this regard, peaceful protest demonstrations will be staged all over the country during which people belonging to different walks of life will take part to express their resentment over the desecration of holy Quran in Sweden

Ulema belonging to different schools of thought will throw light on the sanctity of Holy Quran during their sermons of Friday prayers.

Nation to hold peaceful protests: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation would protest across the country under the title of Holy Quran Day today.

He said after Friday prayers all Pakistani Muslims will raise the flag of the Holy Quran and record their peaceful protest.

“Quran is in our hearts”, he said adding that the entire Muslim Ummah is worried about the tragedy in Sweden.

“In order to express our feelings and emotions about the desecration of the Holy Quran at the hands of an ill-fated person, we will all protest nationwide today under the title of Holy Quran Day,” he said in a tweet.

“Quran is not only a reciting book for us but it gives us the guidelines to live.”

Earlier, addressing the joint sitting in the Parliament Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Islamic countries to forcefully raise their voice against the recent despicable incident of desecrations of the Holy Quran in Sweden at all forms, including the United Nations, so that nobody can dare commit such a cri8me in future.

He said he would contact the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to convene a meeting of the world body on this matter wherein heads or representatives of all the Islamic countries are invited to express the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah.

He said this session should also pass a condemnation resolution, suggesting ways and means to curb the provocative acts of disrespecting the divine books and holy personalities.

He also expressed his thanks to Pope Francis for condemning the incident and distancing himself from this profane act.