Nation remembers Quaid-e-Azam on his 74th death anniversary

KARACHI: The 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed with due solemnity on Sunday, with the pledges to follow his golden principles of “unity, faith and discipline.”

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques and other worship places for eternal peace of the departed soul and for peace and prosperity of the country.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam and paid tribute to his struggle for a separate homeland.

Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah lays floral wreath, offers fateha and records his impressions in the visitors book opened at Mazar-e-Quaid on the occasion of 74rth death anniversary of Father of Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.



In his message on death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, President Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to the founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hardwork and charismatic leadership to win a separate homeland for the Muslims of sub-continent.

“On this day, we also remember Quaid for his struggle, for giving us a country, and pledge to focus on his advice for infusing Unity, Faith and Discipline in our ranks and files.”

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi on 74th Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah On the 74th Death Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay rich tribute to our founding father for his vision, unwavering commitment, untiring hardwork



He shared that Quaid-e-Azam in one of his address outlined the purpose of making Pakistan and said that brotherhood, equality and fraternity of man—these are all the basic points of our religion, culture and civilization.

The president further quoted Quiad e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as saying: ‘We are now all Pakistanis, not, Pathans, Sindhis, Bengalis, Punjabis and so on and as Pakistanis we must feel, behave and act, and we should be proud to be known as Pakistanis and nothing else‘.

آج قوم کو پاکستان کو درپیش چیلینجز سے نبرد آزما ہونے کیلئے بابائے قوم کے ایمان، اتحاد اور تنظیم کے لازوال سنہری اصولوں پر عمل پیرا ہونے کی سب سے ذیادہ ضرورت ہے. معاشی مشکلات میں گھرے وطنِ عزیز کو سیلاب کی قدرتی آفت کا سامنا ہے . — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 11, 2022

قائد اعظم کا انتقال ہوئے 74 برس گزر گئے. آج کے دن عہد کریں کے قائد کے مشن کی تکمیل کے لئے ہر ممکن کوشش کریں گے اور ایک خوددار، حقیقی معنوں میں آزاد پاکستان حاصل کر کے رہیں گے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) September 11, 2022

