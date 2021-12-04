National Artificial Intelligence Policy to be introduced soon: IT minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology Amin ul Haque Saturday said that the government is committed to introducing National Artificial Intelligence Policy in the country soon, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking from BlockChain Conference today, the minister said that they had been on the path of landmark steps to make Pakistan digital and the federal cabinet had already been made paperless by shifting work to tablets and android cell phones.

“The governance of Parliament would also be made paperless by this government,” he added.

Amin ul Haque expressed the readiness of the IT Ministry to work with industry and academia through trilateral agreement and bring up the recommendations of a committee on data protection, cyber security, and collaborative modus operandi before the cabinet.

He said that the IT ministry is committed to equipping the 60 percent young population of Pakistan with IT expertise by providing 3G and 4G services especially in the remotest areas of Pakistan which are far away from urban centers.

Early this year, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque said that Pakistan eyes launch of 5G network services in the country by December 2022.

The federal minister said this while meeting a high-level delegation of the Huawei company, which was led by its Middle East Regional Head Charles Yang.

“We have set the target of December 2022 for launching the 5G services in the country,” he said.

Charles Yang during the meeting said that Huawei’s complete focus was on the promotion and usage of 5G services in the entire region.

It is pertinent to mention here that the First-ever fastest 5G video call experiment has been carried out successfully in Pakistan in November 2020.

