National Assembly to be dissolved on August 08: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly will be dissolved on August 08, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The summary of dissolution of the lower house of the Parliament will be delivered to the President, sources said. “If the President kept the summary in pending, the assembly will stand dissolved in 48 hours as per the law,” sources added.

People’s Party, the ruling party in Sindh, has also agreed with the federal government to dissolve the provincial legislature along with the NA, sources said.

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has summoned the session of the Constitutional Committee on July 20.

The session will consider over matters related to the approval of the election reforms law.

All parliamentary parties’ leaders have been invited to the session of the constitutional committee.

It is to be mentioned here that the lower house of the Parliament will complete its five-year tenure on August 13.

The last session of the existing National Assembly is expected to be summoned soon.

“No final decision yet made with regard to the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 08,” Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has clarified.

“Reports about NA dissolution on August 08 are incorrect,” she added.

A key legislation with regard to amendments in the Election Act 2017 and electoral reforms, will likely be the final piece of the legislation that will be passed by the current lower house, sources said.

A parliamentary committee on electoral reforms with Ayaz Sadiq MNA in chair, considering thorough overhaul of the election law with key amendments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other government ministers earlier said that the government’s tenure will end by August 14 ending speculations that the ruling coalition was trying to extend its stay in power.