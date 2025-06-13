National Assembly passes resolution condemning Israeli attack on Iran

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the Israeli attack on Iran.

The House expressed complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the attack.

The resolution, moved by Syed Naveed Qamar, affirmed that Iran has the sovereign right to defend its territorial integrity.

“An attack on Iran’s sovereignty and security is unacceptable,” the resolution stated. “Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the Iranian government and people.”

The resolution also called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression and urged the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene emergency meetings in response to the situation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

According Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The press release further stated that Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately and hold the aggressor accountable for its action.