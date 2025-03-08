National Assembly speaker lauds security forces for successful operation against extremists

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has commended the security forces for their successful operation against extremists in the Tank district. ARY News reported on Saturday.

National Assembly Speaker expressed the nation’s pride in the bravery and dedication of the armed and security forces, emphasizing that operation against extremists will continue until the complete eradication of extremist threats.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that the entire nation stands firmly behind the armed forces, offering unwavering support in their mission to eliminate terrorism.

He stated, “Extremist terrorists are the enemies of humanity and will meet their ultimate fate. Their malicious intentions will never succeed.”

This operation is part of a broader effort to combat extremist elements in the region, ensuring peace and stability.

The Speaker’s remarks come amidst ongoing counter-terrorism initiatives, which have seen significant achievements in neutralizing threats and dismantling extremist networks.

According to recent reports, the security forces have intensified their actions in areas like Tank and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting extremist hideouts and preventing potential attacks.

The government has reiterated its commitment to supporting these operations, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praising the forces for their dedication and sacrifices.

The Speaker’s acknowledgment of the forces’ efforts underscores the importance of national unity and resilience in the fight against terrorism.



Earlier, Pakistan’s security forces successfully foiled a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantt in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, the forces eliminated 16 Khawarij militants, including four suicide bombers, in response to the attempted assault. The terrorists had aimed to cause significant destruction, but their plans were thwarted through the swift and decisive actions of the security forces.

The attackers rammed two explosive-laden vehicles into the cantonment wall, aiming to breach the security perimeter.