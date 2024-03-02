National Assembly to elect new prime minister tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly is set to elect the country’s new prime minister for a five-year term on March 3, according to the schedule issued by the National Assembly secretariat on Thursday.

The nomination papers for the prime minister’s election will be received today (Saturday), while the polling will be held on Sunday at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

A coalition led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif, the former prime minister and the head of the PML-N, as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term.

PTI-SIC has nominated Omar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the coveted post.

A candidate needs 169 votes in the 336-member parliament to be elected the premier.

The PML-N and its allies, including the Pakistan People’s Party, claim to have enjoyed the support of over 200 lawmakers.

Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan’s PTI won the most MPs with 93 in the Feb. 8 elections.

Yesterday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was elected as the 22nd speaker of the National Assembly (NA).

The National Assembly (NA) session for the election of new NA speaker was chaired by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf. Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) protested during the session.

The voting for the election of the speaker was held through a secret ballot. The lawmakers one by one cast their vote.

PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq gained 199 votes, while Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) Aamir Dogar 91 votes. After the official announcement by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Sardare Ayaz Sadiq was administered oath as the new speaker of NA.

After the oath-taking, the new speaker took charge of the house, while Raja Pervaiz Ashraf subsequently stepped down from his position.

The new speaker will now conduct the election of the deputy speaker