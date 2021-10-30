National Bank of Pakistan suffers cyber attack

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has reported a cyberattack that is being investigated, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) confirmed on Saturday.

However, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that no financial loss or data breach has been observed. The central bank further clarified that no other bank had reported such an incident.

“NBP has reported a cyber security-related incident which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss,” the central bank announced on its official Twitter handle.

“SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system,” it added.

NBP has reported a cyber security related incident which is being investigated. NBP has not observed any data breach or financial loss. No other bank has reported any such incidence. SBP is monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and soundness of banking system. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) October 30, 2021

The National Bank of Pakistan confirmed that in late hours of October 29 and early morning of October 30, a cyber attack on NBP’s servers was detected which impacted some of its services.

“While currently NBP’s services to its customers are disrupted, we are working to address the breach and remain confident that essential customer services will be restored by Monday morning,” the statement read.

