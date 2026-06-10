ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Economic Council (NEC) has started with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in chair, to discuss the development programme for the next financial year 2026-27.

The meeting being attended by the chief ministers, federal ministers, Adviser to PM Rana Sanaullah and other concerned officials.

A briefing is being given to the participants over the next financial year’s development programme and economic targets.

The NEC session also deliberating over the appropriation of development funds among the federation and the provinces.

According to sources, total volume of the development programme for the next financial year has been proposed at 4,715 billion. “There is a proposal to allocate Rs. 1,126 billion to the federal government and Rs. 3,138 billion for the provinces”.

The proposed Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) likely to be enhanced by Rs. 200 billion, sources shared.

Earlier, chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan Sohail Afridi, Murad Ali Shah, Sarfaraz Bugti and Punjab’s senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, federal ministers and other officials arrived in Prime Minister House to attend the NEC session.