National Film Awards 2023:  Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt win big; Allu Arjun creates history

South Indian actor Allu Arjun created history as Best Actor while Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the Best Actress at the 69th National Film Awards.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun, who impressed the audiences last year with their performances as Gangubai Kathiawadi, Mimi and Pushpa respectively, picked their first National Award at the 69th edition while Golden Globe and Oscar-winning Telugu-language juggernaut, ‘RRR’ bagged the most Popular Film along with five other honours.

The supporting male and female actors were given to Pallavi Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi for ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘Mimi’ respectively.

Apart from the film honour, ‘RRR’ also bagged awards for the male singer (Kaala Bhairava), background score (M.M. Keeravani), special effects (Srinivas Mohan), choreography (Prem Rakshith for ‘Naatu Naatu’) and action direction (King Solomon).

On the other hand, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ also won adapted screenplay and dialogue for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Prakash Kapadia, editing for SLB and makeup for Preetisheel Singh D’souza.

Best Feature Film award went to ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, the debut directorial of seasoned actor R. Madhavan, ‘The Kashmir Files’ was honoured with Best Film on National Integration, and ‘Sardar Udham’ for Best Hindi Language Film.

Real-life couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-led war biopic of Vikram Batra, ‘Shershaah’ was the recipient of a Special Jury Award.

