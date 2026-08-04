National Highway Authority issues urgent travel advisory

The spokesperson for the National Highway Authority (NHA) has issued an urgent travel advisory regarding severe traffic disruptions on key northern highway routes.

The NHA said the Babusar Highway has been closed to all traffic at Zero Point after high-level flash floods struck the Thak area, making the route unsafe for vehicles.

In light of this situation, the district administration and NHA strongly advise all passengers and tourists to avoid traveling via Babusar Highway and to use the Karakoram Highway as an alternative route.

Concurrently, traffic movement on the Karakoram Highway has also been temporarily halted near Shang Nullah, close to Gonar Farm, after a heavy freight truck overturned across the road.

To prevent further congestion, officials have stopped additional vehicles from entering the affected section at the Gonar Farm Check Post.

Personnel from the NHA, alongside the Diamer district administration and emergency rescue teams equipped with heavy machinery, are actively working on-site to remove the overturned truck and restore traffic flow as quickly as possible.

All commuters are strictly requested to avoid unnecessary travel along these routes until the highways are fully cleared and to carefully adhere to instructions provided by the local administration.