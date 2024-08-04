National Police Martyrs’ Day being observed across Pakistan

National Police Martyrs’ Day is being observed across Pakistan today (Sunday).

The Day aims to honor brave fighters of nation and express solidarity with their families.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his message paid tribute to the martyred police officers and personnel and said that their sacrifices in line of duty and eradication of crimes were unprecedented.

On the Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police, the prime minister said that the day reminded them of the valour and bravery displayed by the police force.

“In the fight against terrorism, the police force had always played a leading role and police personnel laid down their lives to secure and brighten the future of nation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release in Urdu language, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further said that the entire nation was proud of its martyred police personnel and saluted them on their sacrifices.

The prime minister said that it was the government’s responsibility to look after the bereaved families of Shaheed police officers and personnel and reiterated that no leniency in this regard would be tolerated.

The prime minister assured that the federal government would take all possible steps for the provision of education and health facilities to the children of shuhada, adding that the bereaved families would be taken care of in every possible way.

The prime minister further recollected that during his tenure as chief minister of Punjab, he and announced a big and historic package for the martyred police personnel.