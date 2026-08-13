How to get Rs 5 lac under THIS govt-run program

Pakistan has launched a Rs.1 billion national program aimed at encouraging young people to develop innovative solutions to Pakistan’s power sector challenges.

The National Power Sector Innovation Program, launched by the federal Ministry of Power Division, will bring together young innovators, researchers, universities and energy experts through a dedicated digital platform known as the “Innovation Hub”.

The Energy Minister of Pakistan, Awais Leghari, said the Program was designed to promote research, new technologies and creative ideas in the power sector.

Under the program, over Rs.1 billion will be earmarked over the next three years to support successful and viable projects.

Young people with promising ideas could receive financial awards of up to Rs.500,000, along with government support and mentoring.

The national power sector innovation program aims to turn research and innovative ideas into practical projects that can help address Pakistan’s energy challenges and provide sustainable solutions.

Awais Leghari said the initiative was not intended to be a temporary scheme, but rather a permanent institutional framework for innovation in the sector.

He said Pakistan’s energy industry needed greater investment in research, hard work and creative thinking to tackle its longstanding challenges.