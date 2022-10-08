‘First-ever’ national programme prepared for autistic children, mental retardation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel has announced that the federal government has prepared the country’s ‘first-ever’ national programme for children with autism and mental retardation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that his ministry will extend cooperation for the establishment of Autism and Mental Disorder centres in the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

“A state-of-the-art centre will be established in Islamabad for children suffering from Autism which will provide both education and treatment to them,” the minister added.

He further said that legislation will also be carried out in the parliament for the protection of children with Autism and mental disorder. “A survey will be carried out in the country to collect the data of such children,” he added.

The Health Minister noted that UNICEF was ready to cooperate with the government in this regard. “Practical and effective measures are being taken to bring improvement in the health sector,” he added.

