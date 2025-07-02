New profit rates on saving account, certificates announced

The Central Directorate of National Savings revised profit rates for several investments aimed at helping individuals grow their savings with confidence over time.

Special Saving Certificate, Defence Savings Certificate, Regular Income Certificate,Behbood Saving Certificate, and Shuhda Family Welfare Account are among different options provided by the Central Directorate of National Savings.

The options with the highest current rates—13.20 percent—are the Shuhda Family Welfare Account, Behbood Saving Certificate, and Pensioners Benefit Account. These programs are especially made to help widows, retirees, and martyrs’ families.

The rates have been revised downward, with the Defence Savings Certificate and Regular Income Certificate now offering 11.76% and 11.16%, respectively.

While Islamic investment options like Sarwa Islamic Term and Saving Accounts are currently yielding 9.75 percent, the rate for savings accounts remains at 9.50 percent.

Investors can buy these certificate through any National Savings Centre, authorised branches of scheduled banks, or directly from the State Bank of Pakistan.

Minors can also invest, either on their own with the help of a guardian or in joint accounts with adults or other minors. In joint investments, the payment can be collected by either one or both of the named holders.

New profit rates

Investment Type Rate Special Saving Certificate 10.60-10.90 Defence Savings Certificate 11.76 Regular Income Certificate 11.16 Saving Account Rate 9.50 Pensioners Benefit Account 13.20 Behbood Saving Certificate 13.20 Shuhda Family Welfare Account 13.20 Sarwa Islamic Term Account 9.75 Sarwa Islamic Saving Account 9.75

New profit rates can also be checked at official website of the National Savings.