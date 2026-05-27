KARACHI: National Savings has increased the profit rates for various investment schemes across the country, with overall increases ranging from 1% to 2.20%, effective from May 26.

The revised profit rates are expected to benefit investors seeking stable, fixed-income opportunities. With better returns across key savings instruments, National Savings schemes remain a popular choice for low-risk investment in Pakistan.

New Profit Rates Structure

The government has upwardly revised the yields, bringing the new rates into effect immediately.

Scheme New Profit Rate Special Savings Schemes 11.6% Regular Income Certificates 11.82% Behbood & Pensioner Schemes 12% (Unchanged)

Previously, the government also revised returns on Behbood Savings Certificates linked with investments up to Rs 200,000, setting that specific profit rate at 12.96%.

Monthly Profit Breakdown

Based on the updated rates, the estimated monthly payouts for investors are structured as follows:

Investment of Rs 100,000: Generates approximately Rs 1,080 per month.

Investment of Rs 200,000: Generates approximately Rs 2,160 per month.

Earlier, the state institution that promotes saving habits among citizens, National Savings, announced welcoming news for widows and disabled persons by retaining the profit rates for Behbood Savings Certificates.

While the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has revised the profit rates for various other schemes, it kept the rate for Behbood Savings Certificates unchanged.

The federal government maintained the profit rate for Behbood Certificates at 12 percent, meaning an investor will receive a monthly profit of Rs 1,000 for every Rs 100,000 invested.

This profit is paid on a monthly basis, starting from the date the certificates are purchased.