National Savings updated profit rates: Check details here

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) revised the return rates for several of its National Savings Schemes (NSS), effective September 17, 2025.

According to the notification, the profit rate on short-term savings has been increased from 10.06 per cent to 10.42 per cent.

Similarly, the annual profit rate on Sarwa Islamic Saving Accounts and Sarwa Islamic Term Accounts has been raised from 9.50 per cent to 9.92 per cent.

On the other hand, the profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates has been reduced by 12 basis points, bringing it down from 11.54 per cent to 11.42 per cent.

The revised National Savings Profit Rates are likely to impact investment decisions, especially among fixed-return investments.

Investors are recommended to seek advice from National Savings Centres or authorised banks for updated terms and conditions.

Days ago, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%, citing the adverse impact of recent floods on the near-term macroeconomic outlook.

The National Savings Organisation is Pakistan’s largest financial institution, managing a portfolio exceeding Rs3.4 trillion and serving over 4 million customers through a network of 376 branches across the country, administered by 12 Regional Directorates.