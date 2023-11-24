Watch: Ahmed Shehzad shines in National T20 Cup

22.9 C
Veteran Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad struck a brilliant half-century for Lahore Whites against Larkana in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023.

Ahmed Shehzad displayed class and elegance with his brilliant strokes in the National T20 Cup 2023 fixture at Karachi’s National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex.

His brilliant performance helped his side register a comfortable seven-wicket margin.

Larkana, electing to bat, scored 137-8 in their 20 overs. Mushtaq Ahmed top scored with his unbeatean 16-ball 37 with three fours and as many sixes to his name.

Opener Umar Khalid and and captain Zahid Mehmood scored 33 and 20 respectively.

Mohammad Irfan was the standout bowler for Lahore Region White with his brilliant figures of 3-12 in four overs.

Ahmed Shehzad’s brilliant 52-ball 60 helped Lahore White successfully chase down 138-run target in 16.5 overs. He put on a 113-run opening partnership with wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Akhlaq (53 off 37).

Larkana bowlers Ali Asghar, Zahid Mehmood and Mohammad Umar bagged a wicket each.

