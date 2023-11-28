24.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Playing for Pakistan is an addiction: Ahmed Shehzad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Veteran Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up on the prospect of returning to the national side during the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023/24.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Ahmed Shehzad is making a strong case for his selection with his impressive performances in the domestic T20 tournament. The Lahore Whites batter has scored 141 run from two matches at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of 146.87 so far.

The right-handed batter said he is striving and making sacrifices to make his international comeback on the sidelines of the tournament. 

“I am rendering these sacrifices to get into the Pakistan team,” he said. “Playing for Pakistan is an addiction unlike any other. Keep money and worldly possessions aside, You fight till death when you realize the importance of playing for the country. 

“I have similar plans. I don’t have expectations from anyone except Almighty Allah. I try to adapt to any situation via my performances.”

The veteran cricketer said he has been performing well in every format and cricketing leagues and hoped that his hard work would be rewarded.

Related – They are the two strong pillars of the Pakistan team: Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name. 

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.