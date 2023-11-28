Playing for Pakistan is an addiction: Ahmed Shehzad

Veteran Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad opened up on the prospect of returning to the national side during the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023/24.

Ahmed Shehzad is making a strong case for his selection with his impressive performances in the domestic T20 tournament. The Lahore Whites batter has scored 141 run from two matches at an average of 70.50 and a strike rate of 146.87 so far.

. @iamAhmadshahzad hit a match-winning 60 from 52 balls, including three fours and four sixes, against Larkana at NBP Sports Complex, Karachi. #AajaMaidanMein | #NationalT20 | #LHRWvLARKANA pic.twitter.com/E34s0pMCJA — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) November 24, 2023

The right-handed batter said he is striving and making sacrifices to make his international comeback on the sidelines of the tournament.

“I am rendering these sacrifices to get into the Pakistan team,” he said. “Playing for Pakistan is an addiction unlike any other. Keep money and worldly possessions aside, You fight till death when you realize the importance of playing for the country.

“I have similar plans. I don’t have expectations from anyone except Almighty Allah. I try to adapt to any situation via my performances.”

The veteran cricketer said he has been performing well in every format and cricketing leagues and hoped that his hard work would be rewarded.

Ahmed Shehzad has played 153 international matches for Pakistan and scored 5,058 runs with 10 centuries and 25 fifties to his name.

His last appearance was in a T20I match against Sri Lanka at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 7, 2019.