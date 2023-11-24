Watch: Fakhar Zaman scores brilliant fifty in National T20 Cup

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman scored a blistering half-century for Abbottabad against Rawalpindi Region in the ongoing National T20 Cup 2023.

Fakhar Zaman teed off on Rawalpindi bowlers and played brilliant shots at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Friday.

However, Fakhar Zaman’s knock went in vain unsuccessful as Rawalpindi beat Abbottabad by three wickets.

After being sent to bat first, Abbottabad scored 177-5 in their 20 overs. the left-handed batter top-scored with 72 off 49 balls with seven boundaries and a six to his name.

His opening partner Sajjad Ali Jr. along with Kamran Ghulam scored 27 runs each.

Pacer Zaman Khan bagged two wickets for Umar Amin’s side.

Rawalpindi successfully chased the 178-run target on the penultimate delivery thanks to Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa and opener Yasir Khan’s handful knocks.

Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa struck eight boundaries on his way to 34-ball 42. Yasir Khan scored 39 from 48 balls with the help of two fours and three maximums to his name.

Abbottabad captain Yasir Shah and Aqib Khan bagged two wickets each.

