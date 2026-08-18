National Women’s U19 Tournament to begin tomorrow

The Pakistan Cricket Board has today announced the dates and squads of the upcoming National Women’s U19 Tournament 2026-27 which is set to take place from Thursday at NBP Sports Complex and HPC Oval Ground in Karachi.

A cohort of 75 U19 players from across the country is set to take part in the tournament comprising of five teams – Conquerors, Challengers, Strikers, Stars and Invincibles. Pakistan women’s U19 captain Fizza Fiaz along with Samiya Afsar, Ravail Farhan, Komal Khan and Zoofishan Ayyaz are set to lead the teams.

The teams assembled in Karachi on Sunday, 16 August and will train on 17, 18 and 19 August. In order to increase competitive game time for the U19 players, the PCB has divided the tournament into two legs with the first comprising of 30-over games with teams playing four each. The second leg will be of 20-over games with the final also set to be a T20.

Each team will play a total of eight games in the double-league round robin stage before the top two meet in the 4 September final. The venue for the final will be announced in due course.

A number of players were selected via trials conducted by the women’s national selection committee across the country, while the players who were part of the Pakistan women’s U19 squad in the five-match T20 series against South Africa will also be in action during the tournament.

The tournament will prove beneficial in developing the next crop of professional women’s cricketers in Pakistan but will also help finalise the pool for the upcoming important assignments that include the ACC women’s U19 Asia Cup and the ICC women’s U19 World Cup.

Squads

Conquerors:

Samiya Afsar (captain), Nasreen Ashraf (vice-captain, wk), Abeera Riaz, Areeqa Fatima, Amna Shahnawaz, Eashal Emaan, Eeshal Saif (wk), Hadia Mina, Mah Noor, Malaika Suhani, Maryam Sajjad, Narjis Bibi, Nasreen Ashraf (vice-captain, wk), Noor-e-Sahar, Syeda Batool Fatima, Zainab Irfan

Challengers:

Fizza Fiaz (captain), Memoona Khalid (vice-captain), Aleena Aslam Shah, Esha Tir Razia, Farya Sadaqat, Huba Nadeem, Laiba Karim, Mahnoor, Mahnoor Zeb, Maryam Ahmed, Pakeeza Shabbir, Sualeha Haroon (wk), Urooj Gul, Zainab Fatima (wk), Zala Ali.

Strikers:

Ravail Farhan (captain), Ifrah Mehroz (vice-captain), Adieyah Noor, Areeba Noor (wk), Areesha Ansari (wk), Maria, Meerab Shaikh, Minahil binte Nasrullah, Raima Imran, Samia Ashraf, Shahar Bano, Toufeeq Fatima, Ume Mayesha, Zahra Ali, Zainab Khanam

Stars:

Komal Khan (captain, wk), Aqsa Habib (vice-captain), Afsheen Khan, Alishba Yaseen, Anfal Malik, Barirah Saif, Emaan Afridi (wk), Fizza Ameen, Mehak Arif, Meerab Khan, Nabiha Amir, Qamrosh Farhan, Rozina Akram, Rukhsar Arif, Sawera Ramzan.

Invincibles:

Zoofishan Ayyaz (captain), Alzoha Hammad (vice-captain), Aashal Saeed (wk), Anaya Khan, Anosha Karim, Asma Bint-e-Azad, Ayesha Imran Riaz, Laraib Nizakat, Lubaba Mahmood, Maha Abbas, Maham Nazakat, Maryam Fatima (wk), Minahil Parvaiz, Quratulain Zehra, Raahima Syed

Tournament Schedule (All matches to begin at 9.30am PKT)

First leg – 30-over matches

20 August

Invincibles v Stars at NBP Sports Complex

Challengers v Conquerors at HPC Oval Ground

21 August

Strikers v Conquerors at NBP Sports Complex

Challengers v Stars at HPC Oval Ground

23 August

Invincibles v Strikers at NBP Sports Complex

Conquerors v Stars at HPC Oval Ground

24 August

Challengers v Strikers at NBP Sports Complex

Invincibles v Conquerors at HPC Oval Ground

26 August

Stars v Strikers at NBP Sports Complex

Invincibles v Challengers at HPC Oval Ground

Second leg – 20-over matches

27 August

Invincibles v Stars at HPC Oval Ground

Challengers v Conquerors at NBP Sports Complex

29 August

Strikers v Conquerors at HPC Oval Ground

Challengers v Stars at NBP Sports Complex

30 August

Invincibles v Strikers at HPC Oval Ground

Conquerors v Stars at NBP Sports Complex

1 September

Challengers v Strikers at HPC Oval Ground

Invincibles v Conquerors at NBP Sports Complex

2 September

Stars v Strikers at HPC Oval Ground

Invincibles v Challengers at NBP Sports Complex

4 September – Final

Top two teams – Venue – TBC