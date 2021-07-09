‘National Youth Council constituted to identify issues being faced by youth’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the constitution of the National Youth Council (NYC) aims to identify the issues being faced by youth, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a Twitter message, Usman Dar said that the purpose to constitute the National Youth Council (NYC) was to bring up the youth issues to the government. He congratulated the NYC members for taking oaths in the ceremony and expressed hopes that they will turn up the positive image of Pakistan.

نیشنل یوتھ کونسل کی تشکیل کا مقصد ہمارے نوجوانوں کو درپیش مسائل کو باخوبی سمجھنا اور انکی آواز حکومت تک پہنچانا ہے۔ مجھےفخر ہے نیشنل یوتھ کونسل کےپر عزم ممبران پر۔ میں انہیں حلف برداری کے موقع پر مبارکباد دیتا ہوں۔ مجھے یقین ہے کہ یہ پاکستان کا مثبت رخ دنیا کے سامنے لائیں گے! pic.twitter.com/Me77sSbaDd — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) July 9, 2021

Earlier in the day, Usman Dar chaired the planning meeting of the National Youth Council (NYC) held today in Islamabad. During the meeting, the NYC members shared their plan of activities for the year 2021.

The deliverables and timeline for NYC goals and objectives were discussed and concluded during the meeting whilst defining the roles and responsibilities of each member of the council.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib also attended the event and spoke to the participants. He said that the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan is exemplary for Pakistani youth.

“We need to put in our hard work and cope with the challenges valiantly to become successful”, remarked Farrukh Habib.

He further lauded PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme for providing immense opportunities to young people and particularly the business Loan Scheme which is playing a crucial role in making youth independent, economically empowered and successful.

Usman Dar, while addressing NYC members, highlighted the challenge of employability being faced by the government for the youth in the job market and suggested that promoting entrepreneurship among youth is the most viable and sustainable solution to tackle this challenge.

“Young potential entrepreneurs with lack of resources can benefit from Kamyab Jawan Loan Scheme by proposing a feasible business idea to establish their own startup,” stated Usman Dar.

“Become a job creator, rather a job seeker”, underlined Usman Dar.

The SAPM thanked international donor partners for their continuous support and guidance. He further enthused NYC members to become the voice of youth and identify the issues being faced by them.

He assured to extend his full support to bring up their issues to relevant ministers and the prime minister of Pakistan.