“Extremely dark hole of life”: Nausheen Shah opens up about battle with depression

LAHORE: Acclaimed actor Nausheen Shah shared her battle with depression, describing it as the darkest and most challenging period of her life.

In a deeply emotional interview on a private television show, Nausheen revealed that she stepped away from the spotlight for nearly two years, during which she silently endured a severe health crisis. “I felt an overwhelming fear as it was a very dark place. Allah helped me, and it’s a miracle I made it out,” she said.

She admitted that she didn’t initially recognize she was experiencing depression. “Your brain becomes numb, and you become extremely vulnerable,” she noted.

Nausheen spoke about the physical toll of her depression, losing the ability to eat or sleep, constant fatigue, and a persistent sense of dread.

The emotional burden grew so intense that Nausheen isolated herself in a room for almost 70 days. “I couldn’t be alone. I constantly needed my mother by my side. Even if she stepped out for a few minutes, I was consumed by fear and anxiety,” she recalled.

Calling it “the darkest phase of her life,” Nausheen expressed deep gratitude to God for guiding her toward recovery. She said she now feels mentally strong and is ready to return to work.

She also urged people to take mental health seriously and not to hesitate in seeking doctor’s help.