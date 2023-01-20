Naveed Akram Cheema refuses his nomination as caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Pervaiz Elahi’s nominated candidate Naveed Akram Cheema refuses to become caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) after being contacted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that Naveed Akram Cheema – the nominated candidate of outgoing Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi – refused to become the caretaker chief minister.

Sources added that Cheema – former Punjab chief secretary – refused to be part of the Punjab caretaker set-up after being contacted by PML-N.

The government suggested Naveed Akram Cheema and Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera’s names for the caretaker CM’s slot, whereas, the opposition tabled the names of Mohsin Naqvi and Ahad Cheema.

Earlier in the day, the parliamentary committees of the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus on the name for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) slot.

While talking to the media, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Raja Basharat said that the opposition lawmakers did not show agreement with the names recommended by the government.

While addressing a press conference, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Malik Ahmed Khan said that the persons recommended by the government are ineligible for the caretaker Punjab CM’s slot.

He expressed sorrow that the matter related to the caretaker Punjab CM cannot be resolved on the political level as the government and the opposition failed to reach a consensus.

After failing to reach a consensus, the matter related to the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker CM will be referred to the election commission.

ECP sources said that the commission will take a decision under Article 224 and a gazette notification will be issued and forwarded to the president, prime minister and governor.

