‘My phone number was leaked on live show,’ says Naveed Raza: What happened next?

Famous actor Naveed Raza revealed his phone number was once leaked by an industry fellow during a live show, recalling the aftermath of the act.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During a recent outing on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Naveed Raza shared that actor-host Aadi Adeal Amjad once leaked his phone number on the ‘Salam Zindagi’ show, hosted by Faysal Quraishi.

Raza revealed that he still receives unknown phone calls although the show went off-air almost five years ago. “I’ve even received calls as recent as yesterday,” said the ‘Adawat’ actor.

He recalled, “I was at the gym one morning when he did that and within minutes I received thousands of phone calls, as well as text and WhatsApp messages.”

“Initially I tried to handle it calmly and kept telling everyone, ‘It’s not me,’ and even tried switching off my cell phone from time to time, but the frequency of contacts didn’t seem to decrease. I even got rude to a number of them,” he explained.

“Eventually, it took almost a year for this trouble to end,” Raza concluded.

On the acting front, Naveed Raza was last seen in the recently-ended daily serial ‘Adawat’, headlined by Shazeal Shoukat, Fatima Effendi Kanwar, Saad Qureshi and Syed Jibran.

Faysal Quraishi, Naveed Raza recreate ‘Lahore da pawa’: Watch