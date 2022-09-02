Naveen Waqar breaks silence on split with ex-husband

Actor Naveen Waqar said it was difficult for her to get over her divorce with ex-husband and comedian Azfar Ali.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Naveen Waqar, in an interview, said it was tough for her to have go through that time of her career as it had just begun. She added she came on the spotlight from right from the start for the good and bad reasons.

The actor added she did not post anything about her divorce on social media as media would get involved. The celebrity said it made her more protective of her personal life.

“Every person goes through something or the other in their lives, and it leaves them with not such pleasant memories or experiences. Lesson learnt!,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navin Waqar (@navinwaqarofficial)

The actor, who earned fame for her work in Bewafa, said it was hard for her to collect pieces after parting ways with the comedian.

Related – Respect is very important in a life partner: Naveen Waqar

“It was a very difficult transition, to go from there and then pull yourself out of it and stand up again. It required a lot of strength. This whole situation made me realize how strong I was to be able to step out of that and then build myself up again,” the actor said.

Naveen Waqar had married Azfar Ali in 2012. They ended their marriage in 2015.

Comments