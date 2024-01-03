I don’t want the spotlight because of my divorce: Navin Waqar

Actor and radio jockey Navin Waqar clarified that she would not want to be in the limelight, speaking about her personal life and divorce like others.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv On a recent podcast with a digital magazine, actor Navin Waqar spoke at length about her personal life, divorce as well as current relationship status.

Taking a subtle dig at fellow celebrities, who give out exclusive interviews after their divorce, sharing all the rare details to malign the rapport of ex-spouse, Waqar maintained that she is not such a person and likes to keep her personal life private. She said, “A lot of people use that [their divorce] as a means to spotlight but I don’t want that kind of spotlight. I’ve always believed that the spotlight on me should solely be because of my work.”

When asked by the host if she has never spoken about her divorce and her ex-husband in public, the ‘Bewafa’ actor replied, “No I haven’t because that is my personal space, my personal life. I will never talk about these things because that’s what I’ve been taught.”

She continued, “My parents have taught me to keep these matters private, because once they are out, the facts will be altered and will then have multiple versions, just like Chinese whispers.”

“You cannot ask everyone to shut up so it’s better to keep your mouth shut,” she added.

The actor concluded with a piece of advice to everyone going through the same saying, “Deal with it the way you would deal with any other tragedy. Acknowledge it, absorb it and then just step away from it.”

For the unversed, Waqar was married to actor-director Azfar Ali, from 2012 to 2015.

